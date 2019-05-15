Rotherham United reveal the players on the way out as retained list is released
Darren Potter and David Ball head the list of players released by Rotherham following their relegation to League One.
Potter made just one appearance since December 2017 due to a serious Achilles injury, though boss Paul Warne was contemplating offering him a stay in South Yorkshire.
However, the 34-year-old is allowed to leave on a free transfer.
Promotion winner David Ball also leaves having spent the majority of the season out on loan at Bradford.
The striker is joined by his namesake Dominic Ball, Alex Bray and Emmanuel Onariase on the way out of the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
The Millers have confirmed that Joe Mattock’s contract has been extended by an extra year as per the option the club had in their favour.
Discussions over new deals will begin with out- of-contract wingers Ryan Williams, Joe Newell, Jon Taylor and Anthony Fords and young goalkeeper Laurence Bilboe, but Warne has said he does not expect all four of his wingers to stay.