Rotherham United reveal January recruitment plans in bid to maintain Championship status

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The Millers are currently mid-table in the Championship, having enjoyed their best start to a season at this level since 2002/03.

An unlikely play-off push could be on the cards if they are able to improve when the season resumes later this month.

But for that to happen there will need to be some quality additions made when the transfer window opens in January.

And chief executive Paul Douglas says they will support their new manager, who will be helped by the attractive style of football he plays.

"I think Matt Taylor will be backed in January,” he said.

“January's a tough window, a seller's market.

“We have our strategies and I'm sure the stronger we look and the better position we're in can only be beneficial for us.

“Particularly looking at loan players – and I'm not suggesting we're only looking at loan players but they're a critical part of any club's portfolio – bigger clubs than us are more likely to loan us a player if they think we're playing a brand of football conducive to that player's development and not parking the bus.”

Taylor has done an impressive job since taking over from Paul Warne at the start of October.

He immediately had to contend with 12 games in 38 days and managed to notch impressive wins at Stoke and Sheffield United, while also suffering from an injury crisis.

And Douglas believes the former Exeter manager has surpassed expectations.

“Warney was a great manager, I won't have a bad word said about him,” he said.

“When he left we were all concerned about it but we got a shortlist and got one of the two lads we wanted.

"We weren't looking for a Paul Warne clone, we were looking for somebody who had worked in similar circumstances with restraints and parameters around spending and achieved a lot.

