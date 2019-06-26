Rotherham United: Record signing Freddie Ladapo vows to repay his transfer fee after joining from Plymouth

Freddie Ladapo in action for Plymouth Argyle (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old has joined the Millers on a three-year deal after they paid around £500,000.

That makes him the club's most expensive ever player, going past the £400,000 they paid for Jon Taylor three years ago.

He arrives at the AESSEAL New York Stadium on the back of his best-ever season in professional where he scored 19 goals for a Plymouth side that was relegated from League One.

Ladapo, who has played for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, was on boss Paul Warne's shopping list for some time and the striker was pleased with how the Millers acted.

He said: “It was just the way I was approached, it was very professional and it was a club that really spoke to me and sold me the dream of wanting to come here and actually do well.

“I have a lot of physical attributes, pace, strength, I can get in behind and I can score goals as well.

“I have a real determination to do well and I will do well at this club.”

Ladapo was also a target for fellow League One outfit Sunderland, but the striker has revealed he also turned down Championship clubs in order to head to South Yorkshire.

He added on Twitter: “Absolutely delighted to join @OfficialRUFC as the club record signing, there were Championship clubs interested and other League One teams but once speaking to Paul and Richie (Barker) it was a no-brainer to join Rotherham.”

Following their relegation to League Two, it was always going to be difficult for Argyle to keep their star man, especially as Ladapo expressed a desire to leave.

Chief executive Andrew Parkinson said: “We received a very good offer from Rotherham United for Freddie, who expressed a desire to join them.

“In those circumstances, we felt it would not have been right to stand in Freddie’s way of this chance for him to progress his career.