Rotherham United receive Jamie Lindsay injury boost

A scan last week showed that the midfielder had suffered a tear which was due to keep him out for six weeks.

The Scot saw a specialist in London earlier this week and the report was a positive one.

Warne said: “As we expected, it wasn't any more sinister, he saw a specialist in London on Monday and we got the results back so that was good.

Jamie Lindsay of Rotherham United (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

“He is out for another five weeks, so he only misses four league games and I know what he is like, he'll be desperate to get back.

“He started rehabbing in the gym but he is weeks off the grass. He is training but not as you would think.”

The Millers are not in action this weekend as their match at Charlton was postponed due to international call-ups.

They return to action on October 16 against Portsmouth and Joe Mattock could be involved.

The defender has been out with an Achilles injury in recent weeks but should return to training next week.

“He had an injection in his Achilles so that has settled down nicely and reduced swelling,” Warne added.

“He should be available to train next week.”

Meanwhile, Millers winger Chiedozie Ogbene has spoken of his happiness at representing the Republic of Ireland.

The 24-year-old became the first African-born player to represent the the Boys in Green at senior level when he came off the bench in a goalless friendly draw in Hungary in June.

However, as he prepares for Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan, Ogbene, who started life in Nigeria, has admitted things could have turned out very differently had his father Emmanuel accepted an offer of work on the east coast of the United States.

Asked if on a dark, wet night in Ireland, he had ever questioned that decision, Ogbene said with a smile: “I actually never thought about that like that, when you get older and you go through winter days and you’re thinking, ‘Dad, what made you come here?’.