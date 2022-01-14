The 30-year-old defender was on a season-long stay at the DW Stadium and the two parties were in discussions over a permanent deal.

However, a deal has not been reached so the Millers have pulled him back to the club ahead of the recall cut-off point.

Boss Paul Warne was happy for him to join the Latics permanently while the player also wanted to stay.

Curtis Tilt of Wigan Athletic competes for a header with Ryan Bowman of Shrewsbury Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town at DW Stadium on December 08, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“The club have decided to pull him back as his loan window was this Saturday, so they have made a decision beforehand to pull him back and re-evaluate and see where we go from there,” Warne said ahead of Saturday’s visit to Fleetwood.

“(He could be sold) if an offer came in that met the chairman's approval.

“There is an option he can play for us and an option that his career can be somewhere else.

“Now, he is in the building, we have control of it and if we'd left it until after the 15th, we'd have had no control.

“It is more about that he is our player and the football club has control of his destiny.”

Tilt will not be involved at Fleetwood on Saturday and Warne says his future is up in the air.

“He is understandably a bit emotional at the moment.

“We have had a couple of conversations and whether Wigan attempt to buy him I don't know.

“If he is going to stay here then I will use him, I'm not stupid, if he is in the best three centre halves he will play.

“I can't honestly say where his future lies, whether it will be at Wigan or he will be pushing my players out of the way to get in the team here, I don't honestly know.

“He has only been in the building a day. We will know in the next couple of weeks, it could honestly go in any direction. I am not trying to be misleading, I don't know.”

Meanwhile, loanee Rarmani Edmonds-Green has signed a new contract with his parent club Huddersfield.

The 23-year-old has penned a contract which could keep him at the Terriers until 2025 after impressing while on loan at the Millers.