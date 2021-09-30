Rotherham United prepared for bad news over midfielder's injury

The Millers midfielder suffered the problem in the second half of the midweek win over AFC Wimbledon.

Warne says he expects the Scot to be out for a minimum of two weeks but will not know the full extent until the results of a scan, which was set to take place on Thursday.

Warne said: “I am a bit concerned, he has had that in the past. He is heavily strapped and the physios are looking at me like, 'Hmmmm'.

There could be bad news for Jamie Lindsay (left) but Wes Harding (right) is expected to return for Rotherham United

“I am presuming it is not going to be great news but until we get the scan we don't really know. We will have to let the swelling go down but it is a massive blow for us if it is the case.

“He has definitely damaged it and is definitely out for a minimum of two to three weeks but it is more likely to be greater.

“A niggly injury isn't so bad but when you are talking about muscular injuries they take time and then they take time to get fit and then you suddenly go from having everyone and having to move the pieces then all of a sudden you might have a player out for eight weeks so it is a blow.

“That is part of football and that is why you have a squad of 22 players.”

The Millers will have Wes Harding back for the visit to Cheltenham on Saturday following his one-match ban, but Joe Mattock will not feature despite his Achilles problem settling down.

Rotherham's trip to Charlton on October next Saturday has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Shane Ferguson has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for games against Switzerland and Bulgaria while Chiedozie Ogebene is in Republic of Ireland's group to face Azerbaijan and Qatar.

Harding is also set to be called up to the Jamaica squad and Josh Kayode is in Ireland's Under-21 squad.