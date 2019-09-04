Rotherham United: Prepare for the party poopers warns Paul Warne

Chiedozie Ogbene has added real threat for the Millers since his arrival from Brentford

The Millers were held to a 1-1 draw against Tranmere on Saturday as they conceded a last-gasp leveller to leave them still waiting for a first win of the season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Their first game ended in a 2-1 loss to Lincoln, who similarly to Tranmere, came to frustrate the Millers, restricting the flow of the game and it is something Warne knows his team need to find a way around.

"We got involved in the whole 'frustration' thing," Warne said of his side's performance on Saturday.

"The same thing happened against Lincoln City when we were way in the ascendency but got sucker-punched and got frustrated.

"The lads against Tranmere got frustrated. I think they made different decisions as a result. “They needed to score in the first 10 minutes and it didn't happen so they got more frustrated.

"It is something we are going to have to help them with because a lot of teams are going to turn up here to try to take a point.

"When we went 1-0 up, Tranmere played a more natural game and that is when we were creating chances because they were more open.

"It is just disappointing we couldn't get a second goal when we were having chances. The game might have taken a different path then.

"We are going to have to get used to the 'slowing the game down' tactic. We are going to have to be more patient on the ball and not think we have got to get a shot off after three seconds."

"Teams come here and are happy with a point.”

The arrival of Chiedozie Ogbene last week might help break sides down as the winger showed great potential on his debut against Rovers.

The former Brentford man came on for the injured Kyle Vassell and impressed.

Warne said: “Cheyo put some unbelievable balls across and in my opinion we should be scoring one or two there.

"He was good. He was in for only two days, bless him. It is a bit surreal.