Rotherham United: 'The poor home form has put an extra layer of pressure on me' - Paul Warne

The Millers, who have been superb away from home, slumped to a third defeat in seven games at the AESSEAL New York Stadium when they went down 1-0 to Wycombe on Saturday.

It came three days after a mightily impressive 2-0 win at Ipswich and Warne knows the home fans are not getting to see the best of his team.

“The poor home form has put an extra layer of pressure on me,” he admitted.

“I don't think we are letting it affect the lads, we might have to do something different or a implement few little ideas we will have.

“I feel sorry for the fans, our away performances have been excellent. Two hundred and fifty fans kindly went to Ipswich in the week and saw us play at our absolute best and we follow it up in front of eight-and-a-bit thousand and they don't get to see it.

“For that I apologise.”

It was a familiar story as the Millers went behind early to Scott Kashket's fifth-minute opener and then struggled to get back into the game against a team who were happy to disrupt the flow of the game and waste time.

There were not many players who came out of the game with much credit, with Warne saying his most important men did not show up.

“I am disappointed, that is the truth, as are the players,” he said of the display.

“They knew with the performance in midweek, I try not to change a winning team too much.

“We just didn't have enough of our key men performing.

“If they did Wycombe might still have beaten us, there is no reason why we have a divine right to beat anyone, but we just weren't at our best.

“I don't want to be 100 per cent candid about it.