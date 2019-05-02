Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is not expecting a massive overhaul of his squad this summer, but accepts some players will leave.

The Millers are preparing for life back in League One after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed last week ahead of this Sunday's final game of the season against Middlesbrough.

There are a number of players out of contract, none of who have agreed new deals yet, while there are three loanees who will return to their parent club.

Warne has also spoke about his fear of losing key men such as Semi Ajayi, Will Vaulks and possibly Michael Smith.

But if he has his way, the squad will be similar next season.

“There is always spring-cleaning,” he said. “Every summer you need change. If you can, you keep the core of the squad together and change the periphery.

“I don't think the squad needs ripping apart, although there are areas where we need to top up.

“We did well in League One last season. The lads are better now than they were 12 months ago. A lot of them are coming to their best ages.”

Ryan Williams, Anthony Forde, Joe Newell, Jon Taylor and Joe Mattock are among the players out of contract who Warne is likely to want to keep and negotiations are under way.

“If I can't renegotiate with players or convince them to stay, I'll replace them,” Warne added.

“That goes without saying.

“There isn't anyone in my dressing room who I really want to get rid of.

“I also know that a few of them will be frustrated that they haven't played as much as they wanted to this year and might want a different challenge.”

One player who will be leaving the club is Zak Vyner, following the completion of his loan spell from Bristol City.

Vyner has had a mixed time in South Yorkshire, with some impressive displays scattered among some inconsistent ones.

The right-back, who played central defence in League One for Plymouth two years ago, admits his time at the AESSEAL New York Stadium has been eventful.

“There have been ups and downs for me this season, definitely,” he said. “I'm looking at it as a success.

“I've learnt a lot, even in the darker times which there have been for me personally.

“I've learnt a lot about myself and how I can grow as a player in those times and take things from it in stead of just thinking about the negatives and what people are saying about me.

“It's definitely been a season where there have been surprises.”