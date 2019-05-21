Rotherham United: Paul Warne’s warning to those rivals who have eyes on his players
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says his top stars will not be sold on the cheap this summer.
The Millers are bracing themselves for interest in some of their key players following their relegation to the Championship.
Will Vaulks and Semi Ajayi are two players who are likely to be the subject of bids after their performances last season and current international recognition.
Vaulks has been named in a Wales training squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers next month while Ajayi is in Nigeria's provisional African Nations Cup squad.
Striker Michael Smith might also be a target after earning rave reviews from opposition managers last term.
All three men are under contract which will help their cause when demanding a fee.
Warne is definitely expecting interest in one of his current crop but insists the club will get market value if they are sold.
“I am aware of interest. There is interest in one of my players for sure, and I expect offers for a couple more,” he said.
“The fans don't want to see the best players leave, but that's the evolution of nearly every football club.
“If we lose some of our best players for good money – it will be good money, no-one will leave here cheap – and we reinvest and get a stronger 11 because of it, then great.
“I think that is the best way for us to build and grow as a club.”
Rotherham's preparations for next season in League One continue to take shape as a home friendly with Leicester is the latest match to be added to their pre-season schedule.
The Millers will host the Premier League outfit on July 27 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.
However, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will also send a squad to Stoke on the same day.
The fixture follows already announced games against Parkgate FC, Farsley Celtic and Chesterfield, while two proposed friendlies during their week-long tour of Germany have yet to be confirmed.