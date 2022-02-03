The Millers’ record signing put in a transfer request early on in the month in the hope of enticing offers, but there were no cash bids forthcoming.

Warne says some clubs tried to take him on loan, but that the deal was not suitable.

“I am surprised,” Warne said of the lack of cash bids.

Rotherham United forward Freddie Lapado was the subject of loan enquiries before the transer window closed. Picture Scott Merrylees

“I don't know if he was ill-advised, it does blow my mind a little bit.

“There were some clubs that came in at the last minute on loan but that wasn't something the club wanted to do.

“I was surprised, when the transfer request came in I was half-expecting an offer the same day.

“He might have thought he had an offer from a club, but some people in football lie and then all of a sudden the offer wasn't there and he’s been left in no man’s land.

“I don't know the full details. He is entitled to put in a transfer request. Now the transfer window has gone, it's just business as usual.”

In all likeliness, Ladapo will be sold in the summer, providing the club receive a suitable bid, but Warne insists there is no issue between the two parties.

“Are we a better team with Freddie in it? Yes,” Warne said.

“And if he scores another eight goals between now and the end of the season I am buzzing and we will have to revisit it in the summer.”

The Millers are back in action with the visit of Accrington on Saturday, looking for revenge for the Boxing Day defeat, which ended a 21-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Warne will be without defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, who has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury picked up in the 2-0 win at Crewe last weekend.