Rotherham United: Paul Warne wants to keep Joe Mattock ‘forever and a day’

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is preparing to build his defence around Joe Mattock.

The left-back is out of contract next month, though the club have the option of extending by an extra year.

Warne, however, is instead planning on handing Mattock a long-term contract which could keep him at the club well into his thirties.

The 28-year-old could have interest from other clubs, but Warne is hoping he stays in South Yorkshire for the rest of his career.

“I've spoken to Joe and told him I'll sort him out," he said. “Joe knows the situation. “I would never lie to any of my players. He knows I'll be true to my word and we should get it sorted next week.

“I've joked with him that he can have a testimonial season because he's been here that long now.

“He's someone I'd like to keep at the club forever and a day really.

Mattock was one of the standout performers for the Millers in the Championship and was recognised by his peers when he won the club's players' player of the season award.

He made 45 appearances and made the left-back position his own.

"He's been unbelievable this year,” Warne added. “He's one of the unsung heroes. He's been fit for virtually every game this season and has been really reliable.

“I don't want to go back to romantic times and Paul Hurst and all that, but I think if you have a left-back who always does exactly what you want him to do, then you're on to something good."

Meanwhile, the club's pre-season plans are continuing to take shape with the announcement of their annual friendly with Parkgate.

They will play the non-league outfit on Saturday, July 6 at Roundwood, two days before they commence their week-long camp in Germany.

“This fixture has become cemented as the curtain-raiser for the lads and it is always really good to see the fans back and stood out in the sunshine after the summer break,” Warne added.

“We have worked with Albert, Claire and the rest of the staff up at Roundwood for a long time now and they are always so accommodating and supportive of everything we do.”