Rotherham United: Paul Warne rubbishes Kyle Vassell departure speculation

Kyle Vassell

The League Two newcomers are keen on the 26-year-old and have registered an interest but Warne is confident he will remain at the club.

He has been a key part of the pre-season preparations and is expected to form part of the front three that Warne goes for in the League One opener at AFC Wimbledon.

The pair have had a discussion and the striker is happy at the Millers.

“I have had a conversation with him about it and where I stood with it and where I saw him playing in the team,” he said.

“I am always transparent with all my players, when bids come in I tell them straight away. “I played for a manager once who told me about a bid and never told me about it and when I found out six months later I was raging. I don't think that's the way to manage.

“If a bid comes in, even if it's 50p from Maltby, no disrespect, I'd pull the player about it.

“If a player says he 100 per cent he wants to go then I'd listen to it, but that hasn't been the case.”

Vassell has been in fine form during the run of friendlies and, having been on the left wing last season, the former Blackpool man is thriving in a more central role.

“I don't see him going, he has started more games than any other striker and I wouldn't do that if I thought he was going,” Warne added. “He is happy to play here, especially if we play three up front I think it suits his game more than anyone.

“It wouldn't surprise me if Kyle scores 15 goals and then a bid came in for him in January, playing that system and giving him that freedom it will really show his ability in the best light.

“Rotherham fans will be really pleased with what they see of him this year.”

The Millers kick-off their campaign in London and Warne will be without new signing Trevor Clarke and Billy Jones.