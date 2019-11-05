Rotherham United: Paul Warne on potential deal for Grant Ward

Grant Ward in action for Ipswich last season

Ward, who spent the 2015/16 season on loan at the Millers, is currently training with former club Ipswich while he makes a full recovery from a knee ligament injury which has kept him out since Christmas.

He is a free agent and Warne was close to bringing him back to the club in the summer until the 24-year-old opted to stay unattached in the hope of landing a Championship club when fully fit.

That does not look like happening, but a return to Ipswich, who released Ward after he spent three years at the club in the summer, looks more likely and that is what Warne is expecting to happen.

The Millers boss has not given up hope of bringing him back to South Yorkshire and is remaining in contact with Ward.

"I text him on the way down to Gillingham," Warne said. "I like to touch base with people when I'm on the bus.

“He's aware of our interest. I'm not going to stalk him.”Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is keeping his cards much closer to his chest over a possible deal for Ward back at Portman Road.

“Wardy’s situation is what it is,” Lambert said.

“It’s the same as Freddie [Sears], the two lads have done great to get back to even knocking a ball around again, and that’s great for the two of them because it’s a big mental barrier getting over that.

“Let the lads get rehabbed the right way and there’s no pressure, none whatsoever, so I’ll wait and see.”

Meanwhile, boss Warne hailed his side's character during their 3-0 win at Gillingham at the weekend.

The Millers have come under criticism for their home performances, but Warne is pleased with how they are getting the job done on the road.

“The character of my team can never be questioned," Warne said. "Maybe we don't take enough chances but the work ethic and the lads' willingness to try to win a football match isn't in doubt.