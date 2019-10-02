Rotherham United: Paul Warne playing patience game with Julien Lamy

Paul Warne

The French winger, who joined the club in the summer, is on the comeback from a serious leg injury suffered in the opening pre-season friendly against Parkgate in July.

He has been involved in the matchday squad for the last five games, but boss Warne has left him as an unused sub.

The 19-year-old stepped up his recovery further with an outing for the reserves on Tuesday, scoring in a 4-2 loss to Doncaster.

But Warne will not rush Lamy – untested in English football – into his side, even if the fans are desperate to see him.

"I'm not going to divulge every detail of every player I have," said Warne. "That's not fair. Julien got a severe leg problem and hasn't been fully fit yet.

"I'll put on only the players who I think are physically and mentally ready to play and only if the game situation is suited to them.

"I don't think that in any of the games where Julien has been among the subs it has been the right time to bring him on.

“Unfortunately for the fans, I have the better view. I see him in every single day.

“I work with him. I know how he is feeling and where he is at. A few players haven't got on. Julien isn't the only one.

"I've got some really good players at this club. It would be disrespectful to them if I think that he is the answer to all the questions from the fans.

"I can understand why fans think like that. Oddly enough, if I thought Julien could have that kind of impact now I would put him on.

"I really like wingers who can go past people and cross the ball. When I think that Julien is ready to do that at first-team level, he will get the opportunity to play.

"Playing for the ressies will push him on," said Warne. "We need to build him up physically and mentally.