Rotherham United: Paul Warne on speculation over Clark Robertson’s future

Clark Robertson during the pre-season friendly against West Brom

Warne dismissed reports suggesting QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were lining up a move for the centre-half as the “Twitter rumour mill” and League One rivals Portsmouth are the latest side to be reportedly interested.

Warne said there has categorically been no interest from Pompey and the club also made it past the summer transfer deadline for Premier League and Championship clubs without losing Robertson.

Warne told the Star: “I haven't heard anything and I always get an email or a phone call.

“I would be amazed that if Kenny came in for any of my players that he wouldn't just phone me anyway.

“I don't believe there is any truth in it. I do believe that Portsmouth like Robbo, lots of clubs do, but there hasn't been a bid and if there has it would have to be mesmeric for me to let a centre-half go considering I have got three.”

The Millers have already sold Will Vaulks and Semi Ajayi this summer to the tune of more than £5million and Robertson looks like being the next one that gets attention.

“There are a few who I think will probably get attention this year, he would be one of them,” Warne added. “(Michael) Ihiekwe would be one, his performances in pre-season were the best.

Robbo has parts of his game he needs to improve on, I don't doubt that, but as a defender and footballer and as a lad he wants to improve so you couldn't ask for me. I can definitely see why a club from a higher level would want to take him.”Robertson is guaranteed to be playing against Lincoln on Saturday as Warne tends to an injury crisis in just the second week of the season.

Matt Olosunde (back), Kyle Vassell, Joe Mattock (both ribs) and Dan Barlaser (ankle) are all doubts while Billy Jones (heel) is definitely out and new signing Trevor Clarke (knee) will not feature until October.

“It is a bit of a crisis. I've been led to believe that they might all be all right,” Warne said.

“Joe Mattock is having to take pain-killers. If he runs and his lungs expand, obviously he's going to feel even more pain.