Rotherham United: Paul Warne not ruling out move for former player

Grant Ward, right in his playing days at Rotherham, is available again after recovering from injury. Picture by Tony Johnson

The 24-year-old, who was on loan at the Millers in the 2015-16 campaign, is currently without a club as he makes his way back to fitness from a cruciate ligament injury.

He was released by Ipswich in the summer and has been training at the Portman Road club after turning down the chance to come back to the Millers on a permanent deal.

Ward felt he could earn a contract at a Championship club once he had regained full fitness, something which he is close to.

Whether that pans out remains to be seen, but Warne, who has been in contact with the former Tottenham winger, would like to see him back at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I did speak to Wardy a few weeks ago, just touching base with him to see where he's at,” the boss told the Star.

“He's now running on the grass and all that. He still hasn't got anything.

“I wouldn't be surprised if, when he's fit, Ipswich re-engage and re-sign him. That's sort of what I get a feel of.

“If he does reach out to me - because I don't want to hassle him like a stalker - and say he'd consider coming here or wants to have a chat, I'd definitely meet him. 100 per cent. “Whether I'd have the funds to do anything ... I'd have to 'green light' that with the chairman. If it's something I could do. I would be keen on doing it, yeah.”

Ward, who has not played since Boxing Day, made 43 appearances for the Millers on a season-long loan spell four years ago, impressing three different managers.

Alan Stubbs tried to sign him on a permanent basis, but he chose Ipswich instead.

“I try to stay away from signing players who have been here before,” Warne said. “Grant is a little bit different in that he was very young when he first came here.

“He's coming through a bad injury but then a couple of the lads I signed in the summer have been through that as well.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Vassell is expected to be out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.

The striker was on the verge of a comeback from a hamstring injury suffered in August, but has suffered a set-back.

Warne added: “I'm expecting him to be involved next week and, obviously, we need to get a reserve game into him. He's got a little issue with his calf. It's a two-week sort of thing.