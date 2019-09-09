Rotherham United: Paul Warne knows results must pick up

Paul Warne

The Millers suffered a 2-1 derby day defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday after conceding an 87th-minute penalty at the Keepmoat Stadium.

It came a week after they twice let in injury-time goals to go out of the Carabao Cup and drop two points at home to Tranmere.

It left Warne feeling the heat from some fans on social media and he knows that results matter.

"It means a lot to the Rotherham fans to come here and see us perform,” he said. “To lose the way we did after playing so well in the first half makes it worse.

"If we don't learn from the second half we're in trouble, aren't we? I won't be their teacher for long if we keep throwing away leads or can't see out games.

"I would be letting the players down if I didn't let them know what I think.

"I want the best for them and for them to be the best they can be every day.

“For 60 minutes, they were, but it takes 90 minutes.

“It is my job with the coaches to get every bit of energy and ability out of them."

The dropping of five points from winning positions in the last two games as added to a frustrating start to the Millers' League One campaign.

Having only played five games, with postponements against Bury and Portsmouth, they are on seven points and in the bottom half of the table.

Warne acknowledges his side, which have made 12 summer signings, is taking time to gel but is confident improvements are around the corner.

"I'm hugely disappointed, as are the group because they want to win football games.

"We conceded a late goal against Tranmere last week. A win then would have us on nine points. Had we seen it out today, we would have been on 12 points and we're cooking.

"We're not that far off. But then we are far off. We're not winning games and winning is what we're paid to do.

"After the turnover of players we've had, the season just hasn't started as well as I would have liked.