Rotherham United: Paul Warne on Joe Mattock and Michael Ihiekwe deals - 'There's nothing more I can do'

Joe Mattock

The Millers have offered fresh terms to the defensive duo, whose current deals expire at the end of the season.

Both men have expressed their desire to stay at the club, and Warne is not expecting any problems, but neither have yet to put pen to paper.

Warne is no longer involved in the process, with head of recruitment Rob Scott now handling negotiations, but will not be afraid to intervene if he feels he needs to.

“They are no closer (to signing), I was hopeful it was going to get done rapido,” Warne admitted.

“The offers have been out there and their agents are in discussion with Scotty, it has got nothing to do with me really until I have to pull the players in individually and have them in a full nelson and wrestle them into a signature!

“I hope it gets done, both players have said they want to stay, both are in the team doing well and are happy here so I can't see it being a problem.

“But with everything until they have actually signed nothing can be guaranteed.”

Meanwhile, Warne has revealed that veteran defender Billy Jones has taken Matthew Olosunde under his wing.

The 32-year-old is in competition with the youngster for the right-back spot, but is acting as a mentor.

“Billy is definitely the teacher, he has done that with a few,” Warne said. “The senior pros do help the younger ones out.

“Matt is in the early stages of his career, so if he has a career as good as Billy he has done really well.

“He is just a good sensible head back there, I have always liked Billy it is just unfortunate for me that he hasn't always been available.

“It is Matt's first full season as a pro so it is a lot to ask of him so I am sure they will change the shirt between themselves through the season.”