They just watched their side hammer Gillingham 5-1 to stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games in all competitions and then boss Paul Warne said his side were not at their best.

If this is what they are doing to teams with something left in the tank, then the rest of League One better look out.

Warne’s side have cruised to the top of the division and have a game in hand and an instant return to the Championship is looking more and more likely with every game.

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Warne said that he had a feeling that this one against the Gills, managed by former boss Steve Evans, was not going to go to script.

And it started off that way after Olly Lee put the visitors ahead in the fifth minute.

Evans, who delivered back to back promotions at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and fondly remembers his time in South Yorkshire, would have loved nothing more than to end the Millers’ long unbeaten run.

But there is no stopping this tidal wave and quickfire goals before half-time from Freddie Ladapo and Mickel Miller gave them the advantage before the break.

Dan Barlaser made if three after the break from the spot, then missed another penalty before scoring from the edge of the box before Chiedozie Ogbene rounded things off with the goal of the night.

“I am really pleased, there are different ways to win,” Warne said. “The games during the winter with the wind blowing and the pitch wet aren't as conducive for us.

“I don't think we moved the ball out wide quick enough in the first half, I was desperate to get the lads in at half-time to reiterate that point.

“I'm biased but we thoroughly deserved to win. I don't think Viktor (Johannson) made a save all night and it could have been more.

“We weren't at our scintillating best in the first half, they are good lessons when you win and you can talk about it but we conceded a goal after five minutes, we aren't going to have it all our own way, teams are going to create chances.

“They took their goal really well, I thought we lost a bit of composure, even I felt it wasn't going to script.

“We needed to calm down, we were giving frustrating free-kicks away, throw-ins were taking forever. But once we just played we made it a comfortable evening.”

Evans, usually not the most gracious in defeat, knew his former club were just too good.

“I have no complaints, they're a terrific side and they could put full internationals on off the bench,” he said.