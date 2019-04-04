Rotherham United: Paul Warne insists he has received no contact from Queens Park Rangers over managerial vacancy

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has not received any contact from QPR over the vacant manager's position, but says he is flattered to be linked with the London club.

Warne is reported to be under consideration to replace the sacked Steve McLaren at Loftus Road and features heavily in the betting market, even though former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood is a clear favourite for the position.

McLaren lost his job after Rangers followed up a home defeat to Warne's side with another home loss to Bolton.

Warne says being linked with the job is a testament to his side's battling season in the Championship.

“No there has been no contact and my phone has a pretty good signal, but there has been no contact,” he told the Star. “I am flattered to be linked, I think that this season, although I understand the league position we are in, the lads have got a lot of credit for the way we have played and the way we have tried to be competitive and a few of them have got international call-ups, which is great for them.

“It is my name, I personally think if you are linked to a club people outside the club or the betting public think you are doing a good job so I take it as a massive compliment if I am linked to the job.

“I can't say if I am, because no one has spoken to me.

“I just think it is testament to my staff and all they have achieved if a Rotherham manager in the bottom three is linked with a job at QPR. I am quite flattered for everyone at the club.”

Even if the speculation of Rangers' interest is speculation, the fact that Warne's name is getting linked to other jobs could put him in a position of strength.

The Millers would not want to lose their manager, who is embedded in the club, which may give Warne leverage.

He does not see it that way, though.

“My relationship with the owner here is great,” Warne added. “I would like to think the chairman sees that and have a wry smile that he might have employed the right person and he might feel a bit vindicated, that's the way I see it.

I wouldn't look to use it as an edge or anything.”

The Millers return to action on Saturday after their 6-1 humbling at Derby last week and have Clark Robertson, Will Vaulks and Michael Smith back.

Joe Mattock, who is now suspension-free, is a doubt with illness.