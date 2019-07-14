Rotherham United: Paul Warne gives his verdict on Germany tour

Paul Warne

The Millers have been on the continent since last Monday and followed up a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen II in midweek with a 2-1 loss to third-tier outfit FC Madgeburg.

Aside from the results, Warne was happy with the stay in Barsinghausen, where the players were put through their paces.

“I am obviously disappointed to lose, but we have put 70 or 80km in the lads this week,” he said.

“They are exhausted but we are trying to push their boundaries, their limits.

“We have had a really good week. We came here with 19 outfield players fit and we take that many back.

“The game was physically very demanding. We need to do some work, within three weeks we should be good to go.

“They're a really good group, I have enjoyed spending time with them.”

The Millers fell behind in the sixth minute when Soren Bertram's free-kick was handled by the wall and Christian Beck converted the penalty.

But Rotherham had a great chance to level just two minutes later when they won a spot-kick of their own after Jamie Proctor was tripped.

However, the striker could not score from the spot as he slipped at the vital moment and ballooned the ball over the crossbar.

There was nothing friendly about this match as tackles were flying in from both sides and several players found themselves in the book.

Bertram continued to be the main threat for the hosts as he flashed an effort wide just before the half-time interval and then was denied by Lewis Price in a one-on-one opportunity after the restart.

Warne made a flurry of changes on the hour mark and they had an impressive effect on the game, specifically Kyle Vassell.

He forced goalkeeper Alexander Brunst into an important save from distance, but was not to be denied in the 64th minute.

Record signing Freddie Ladapo sent an inviting ball across the face of goal where Vassell clinically finished.