The 24-year-old, who is the first African-born player to represent the Republic of Ireland, scored his first goal and then made his first start in the most recent international break.

He has returned to the Millers this week and is set to be involved when Portsmouth visit in League One on Saturday.

Ogbene's achievements for his country are bound to raise his profile, which could lead to Warne fielding interest in his star man.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland is challenged by Szabolcs Schon of Hungary during the international friendly match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Szusza Ferenc Stadion on June 08, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

The boss said: “For him it is amazing for his family it is something they could only dream of, without being patronising.

“I am really pleased for him, I am really pleased for the club that our players are getting recognised.

“It's a disaster for me long term for obvious reasons but it is great for him and he came back bouncing in.

“It's great for him and he is a force, there is no disputing that. I am just pleased he is enjoying his life.

“I want him to enjoy his career and I want him to stay injury free.

“He has gone away, they haven't overcooked him, he has come back, he is fresh and he wants to play at the weekend.”

Warne is pragmatic about the club's position in the football ecosystem and while losing Ogbene at any point would be a blow, the boss does not see his increased profile as a negative.

“When we sign players we sign them thinking if we could just help them a little bit, we always know they are going to move on,” he said.

“I know with Chieo, it's not a secret that he is a formidable talent. Last year it was a considerable blow to have him out for as long as he did, he was our driver and if he had played the whole season in the Championship I think he would have been difficult to keep hold of in the summer.

“We are fortunate to have Chieo for the next couple of years but if someone comes knocking with an offer then he moves on.