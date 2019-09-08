Rotherham United: Paul Warne dishes out home truths in lock-in after derby defeat

Jake Hastie impressed on debut for the Millers. Picture: Marie Caley

The Millers had bragging rights over Rovers when they last played them in the 2017/18 campaign where they did not score a goal in normal time across the two games, but still took four points off their rivals.

However, this time it was Darren Moore's side that got the late goal in Saturday lunchtime's clash at the Keepmoat Stadium as they came from behind to win 2-1.

The Millers, who had boasted a 100 per cent record from their three away games prior to the trip down the M1, looked in control after Jake Hastie's debut goal, but they were steamrollered by their hosts after the break.

Goals from old foe James Coppinger and Ben Whiteman – an 87th-minute penalty - earned Rovers the three points and left Warne holding summit talks with his players.

“We didn’t rant and rave at the players, but we gave them some home truths,” he said of his dressing-room lock-in, having also conceded a late goal against Tranmere last week.

“We need to be, psychologically, a bit stronger and better on the ball. To lose the way we did after playing so well is disappointing.”

Hastie's goal, a free-kick that drifted straight in, put them in control, but Coppinger levelled and then Whiteman struck from the spot near the death when Niall Ennis was fouled by Michael Ihiekwe.

Despite their late capitulation, Warne felt his side were worthy of a draw and questioned the penalty decision.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get the second goal when we were in the ascendancy and one goal is never enough,” he said.

“We didn’t get it and it has come back to bite us.

“Their subs made them better, the impetus swapped around 60 minutes and we weren’t doing as well as we had in the first half.

“They had a 15-minute period when they were definitely on top and we had to ride the storm.

“The penalty was very harsh and soft, and I think draw would have been fair result.”