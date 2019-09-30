Rotherham United: 'Not good enough' - Jamie Lindsay blunt on assessment of latest defeat

Jamie Lindsay

The Millers were sunk by Jonson Clarke-Harris' goal early in the second half, but their display after the break was lamentable.

Lindsay admitted that it was not good enough, said Bristol Rovers wanted it more than the Millers, who “lost it”, and that his side are in trouble if they continue to react to going a goal behind like that.

“It's not good enough. we didn't deserve to win the game,” he said.

"It's just so disappointing to come here and perform like that. It's not as if they are a better team. But on the day they looked better.

"They probably wanted it more than we wanted it and you should never come off after a game of football and say that.

"Fair enough if you play a team that are better than you, there's nothing you can do about that. But to come off a pitch having lost to a team no better than you, and for them to have played the way they did and for us to have played the way we did, is hard to take.

“The first half was even. They had a couple of chances. We had a couple of chances.

“We came out for the second half, lost the goal and just lost it.

"I don't know why we lost our way. If I did, I'd have done something to stop it," he said. "We need to get together and find a way because there are going to be times in the season when we lose the first goal.

"We have to come back. If losing the first goal means we're going to lose the game then we're in trouble. We can't let that happen.

"If we go behind, we have to react better. There are 11 players on the pitch who all have to take responsibility for that.”

The Millers held a dressing room inquest after the loss, their second such one of the season, where staff and players spoke openly about the performance.

“It's not about digging each other and shifting the blame on to somebody else,” Lindsay added. “It's about sorting things out for everyone's benefit.

"We all agreed that today wasn't good enough. It's sad really. All those fans who have travelled however far it is to watch us ... if I was a fan travelling to watch that, I wouldn't be happy.