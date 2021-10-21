The Millers winger burst on to the scene with his first goal and then his first start for the Republic of Ireland games against Azerbaijan and Qatar, having already made history by becoming the first African-born player to play for them.

Rotherham have history of players making it on an international level and then coming back to the club with a greater sense of entitlement.

But Warne says that is not the case with Ogebene and even if it was, he would not stand for it.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland is challenged by Szabolcs Schon of Hungary during the international friendly match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland at Szusza Ferenc Stadion on June 08, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

“We don't sign any players who have the potential for massive egos, I just can't tolerate that,” the boss said.

“And if he did come back with a massive head then he wouldn't even be on the bench.

“He is definitely not that kid, he wants to play for his country, his family are really proud of him, as they should be, to play for your country regularly you have to perform at club level and he has done that.”

Ogbene came off the bench early in the first half of Rotherham's 0-0 draw with Wycombe on Tuesday, where the hosts were unable to beat the dark arts that Wycombe displayed so well.

“He's been really good, obviously he wants to start every game like everybody else does,” the boss added.

“I spoke to him in training and told him the reason why he wasn't starting against Wycombe, I thought the game would be a war of attrition for 60 minutes and I was right.

“I thought he would have been ideal to come on.