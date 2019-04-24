Rotherham United: No change in Millers’ preparation despite threat of relegation, insists striker Michael Smith

Rotherham United's Championship fate could be virtually sealed before they kick another ball.

The Millers were plunged to the brink of relegation after a disastrous Easter weekend saw them lose to Swansea and Birmingham, despite leading both games at half-time.

That leaves them three points behind Millwall with two games to play, but the London club also have a much better goal difference.

And the Lions also play their next game before the Millers as they kick-off against Stoke at 1.30pm on Saturday, where Paul Warne's side go to West Brom for a 3pm kick-off.

That means the Millers will have an idea of how things might be panning out when they begin at the Hawthorns and they could be as good as relegated if Millwall win by midway through the first half.

Still, Michael Smith says the Millers' preparations for the game will stay the same, despite the uncertainty of their position.

“We have to approach the next two games exactly as we've approached all the others and look to get the three points,” the striker said.

“We know how big Monday was but it's gone now. We maintain the belief we can stay up, of course we do.

“It's one of the main things as a footballer you've got to keep hold of. We know how quickly things can change.”

Over 48 hours on the Millers will still be having nightmares about their Easter Monday clash with Birmingham.

Things were looking good for the first 45 minutes as they led through Matt Crooks' goal, but Will Vaulks' missed chance just before the break proved costly as the Blues turned it around, coasting to a 3-1 lead.

“It was massively disappointing day for us,” Smith added. “It's a hard one to take. We just have to keep gong and try to get the three points against West Brom on Saturday.

“It was a good first-half performance and we thoroughly deserved the lead. The lads will keep going and keep scrapping until it's mathematically impossible to stay up.

“I'm not too sure why the second half changed so much. We spoke about a few things at half-time.

“It was just a crazy game, wasn't it? Maybe it was a change of shape from them that did it.

“We have to dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday.”