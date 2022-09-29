Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner turned down an approach from Rotherham United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Millers tried to tempt the 36-year-old from the League One side to replace Paul Warne, but he opted to stay at the club where he has strong emotional ties.

Chairman Tony Stewart made him a very good offer, which is said to have left Bonner conflicted about what to do.

However, ultimately, he has decided to stay at the Abbey, where he used to be a season-ticket holder, and continue the project there.

Ironically, his side’s next game is against Derby, where Warne will be taking charge for the first time since last week’s defection from the Millers.

Bonner said: “Speculation is rife isn’t it all the time in football. I’m here, I’m staying here, I’m not going anywhere, that’s the story.

“There’s nothing really for fans to worry about if they were. My job hasn’t changed. I’m really enjoying my time here. I think we’re midway through a bit of a project, and we’re not quite where we want to be yet.

“I’m well aware of the amount of work we’ve got to do yet, and not kidded on by our current position in the league table.

“We’ve got a brilliant month ahead of us, and that’s what we’re really focused now on performing and delivering and getting ready for. I look forward to seeing everyone this morning and cracking on.

“I’ve had discussions with clubs, and I think the detail of those conversations is for me. I’m one of, I think, a number of people that have had a conversation, and the outcome of the conversation is that I’m here.

“I’d rather talk about the job I’m doing than fictional ones that I’m not. That’s the situation for me, it’s crack on and get to work and look forward to a really loud atmosphere on Saturday in what I think will be a really tough game.”

Rotherham, who are eighth in the Championship and are enjoying their best start to a season at that level since the 1960s, will now continue their search for Warne’s successor.

They are hoping to speak to another candidate, currently in work at another club, in the next 24 hours, but it looks increasingly unlikely they will have anyone in before this weekend’s Championship clash with Wigan.

