Rotherham United new-boy Georgie Kelly off the mark and already making a good impression

The Irishman joined the Millers on a free transfer last week after his contract at Bohemians ran out and is tipped as being the long-term replacement for Michael Smith.

He is still a few weeks away from being ready to join Rotherham’s League One promotion push, but he made a good early impression on boss Warne.

Asked how Kelly was getting on in the first week of his stay, Warne said: “Normally I would give you a real beige answer but the truth is he's just played in a game there and been really excellent.

“He scored a goal, his first goal for the club, a header from just outside the six-yard box from a cross from my son (Mack), so I'll just give my son a mention because as a dad I probably don't give him enough love.

"Georgie was excellent, ran around, was a real threat in the box and I was really pleased with him. Straight away the lads have taken to him.

"He's going to be a bit out of the first team but if something happens to one of my strikers I'll have no problem him putting in the squad, then it's about getting on the pitch.

"He knows he's got the painful road to get to the physical stature of the players here but he's got a real determination, he's a real clever lad, he understands.

"He's already started his programmes and he's progressing nicely so we're really pleased with him.

"He's an amazing guy. You'll sit there and chat to him, you want him to do well and his team-mates want him to do well. He's a big part of our success here."

Meanwhile, Warne revealed he expects to have his other January signing Jordi Osei-Tutu available for next weekend’s derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Arsenal loanee has remained with his parent club to receive treatment on an injury but he will hook up with his new club this week.

“He will train with Arsenal on Monday and Tuesday,” Warne said.

“I won't have him in the squad for Wimbledon but I will have him available for Sheffield Wednesday. I'll have him in the building by then.