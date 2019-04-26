Rotherham United: Millwall’s kick off time gives them a big boost in survival hunt, says Paul Warne

Rotherham manager Paul Warne believes Millwall could have an unfair advantage in the fight to avoid the Championship drop.

The Millers' survival fate could be decided midway through their game at West Brom as Millwall kick-off against Stoke at 1.30pm.

The Lions are three points ahead of the Millers, with a vastly superior goal difference, so if they win it will effectively relegate Warne's side.

Full-time at the New Den will come in the first half of the Millers' game and Warne reckons that by knowing they can secure their safety with the early kick-off boosts Millwall.

"They (Millwall) know we are not playing (straight away) and know if they win, they have done enough,” the boss said. “So it is a massive boost for them.

"In fairness, it comes with a different pressure. Probably in the last three or four games, everyone should probably kick off at the same time.”

How the Millers approach the game could be dependent on how things pan out in London, but Warne will be selective about what he tells his side.

"I won't tell them if Millwall win, for obvious reasons, but if they lose, I will tell them,” he added.

"I told them before the game (on Monday) that Millwall lost and that if we could go out and perform at a level, we had a right chance.

“On our first-half performance, we did. But unfortunately Birmingham were too strong in the second."

Warne has a fully-fit squad for the trip to the Hawthorns, barring crocked striker Jamie Proctor.

The boss and his staff have not given up the hope of pulling off the great escape, but is proud of his side even if they do end up back in League One.

“We dedicate our lives to this club and we're trying to do everything we can,” he added.

“If we fall short then that's on me, but we've tried to play the right way and tried to score goals in games and take points. I've been pretty proud of what we've done.

“Unfortunately at the moment, we're in the wrong side of the bottom three.

“The last one was a 'must win' so this definitely is.

“The chances are slimmer than they were, but we'll give ourselves the best chance that we can if we can win on Saturday.

“As always, we'll go out to try and win the football match and with a bit of Lady Luck you never know.”