Rotherham United: Millers' Wembley hero announces retirement

Alex Revell scores his unforgettable goal in the play-off final at Wembley

Revell, who is 36 on Sunday, has opted to retire after leaving Stevenage at the end of last season.

The striker is in Millers folklore for his time at the club between 2011 and 2015, where he helped the club win back-to-back promotions.

It was his display at Wembley that will be remembered forever, though, as he scored two goals in the 2013/14 League One play-off final to help Steve Evans' side to a memorable win over Leyton Orient.

The Millers were trailing 2-0 at half-time before Revell's double, his second a stunning 40-yard volley, sent the game to extra-time where they earned a penalty shootout success.

He left the club midway through the next season, joining Championship outfit Cardiff, ending with 34 goals in 170 games.

An emotional Revell said on Instagram: “When I started my career in professional football at 16 I never thought about the day that I would finally hang up my boots.

“I have had the most amazing career, played at incredible clubs and met some truly inspirational people, as well as true friends that will be with me forever.

“I cannot describe in words the truly amazing highs, like scoring at Wembley, and the lows I have experienced in football.

“The memories I have and the emotions I’ve experienced in the last 18 years, playing over 500 games, can never be replicated and will stay with me forever.

“The time has come though for a new and exciting chapter. The decision to stop playing was by no means an easy one but the time is right.

“I have no regrets and only positive memories.

“I could not have had such an amazing and successful career if it had not been for the support of my wife, two boys and my family who have literally followed me all over the country.

“Thank you also to everyone who has supported me with such passion along my amazing journey.

“As fans you have made such a positive impact on my playing career and I wouldn’t be the player I am without you.