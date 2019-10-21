Rotherham United: Millers wait verdict on Clark Robertson absence

Clark Robertson

The Scot, the hero at Blackpool last week with a goal and an assist, was missing for Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Oxford with a groin problem.

He did not train at the back end of last week and Warne was not expecting him to be resuming any time soon.

That makes him almost certain to miss Wednesday night's tough trip to table-toppers Ipswich and Saturday's home game against second-placed Wycombe.

"He might come in on Monday and Tuesday and feel great but it's more likely that he won't."He's been suffering with his groin," Warne said. "We had to pull him out of training last Thursday.

"We’re just trying to give him some down time to hopefully settle it down. Down time is terrible for a footballer. They can't do anything when all they want to do is train and play.”

Meanwhile, Warne says his club will cancel talks with contract rebel Michael Ihiekwe if he does not sign his new deal soon.

Ihiekwe has been in discussions over a new deal for several weeks and his agent asked for more time to ponder over the club's final offer last week.

The centre-back, who was far more decisive in scoring his side's goal against Oxford at the weekend, is currently in the final year of his current deal.

Warne again spoke to Ihiekwe in a bid to come to a resolution and remains confident the ever-present will pen a new deal.

"I don't honestly know if he will sign," he said. "I'm ever hopeful. I've spoken to the player again.

"We have reached the point where we can't go any higher. We have offered him a really good deal

"We should know at the start of next week. His agent has also been in touch. Icky is really keen to sort it out."

Warne has vowed to try and attend the funeral of Millers fan Charlie Hunter, who tragically died aged 16 last week.

The teenager was remembered during the 16th minute of Saturday's game with Oxford as all four sides of the AESSEAL New York Stadium rose to applause.

"There is nothing worse than losing a child," an emotional Warne said. "And at 16 ... it's heartbreaking. I know the fact that the entire crowd gave a standing ovation won't take away any of the pain her family are going through but I just hope it helps in some small way.