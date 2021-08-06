Rotherham United: Millers wait on striker decision

Millers boss Paul Warne wants to add another body to his attacking arsenal, with Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo and Josh Kayode his current options.

Warne has spoken to a loan target and pitched the club to him, but is now waiting for a response with other teams interested in signing him.

“I met a player this week and spoke to him about potentially coming to play for us and I’m just waiting for him to make his decision,” Warne said.

Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham United: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“He’s got a few clubs after him. Hopefully he’ll choose us but we’ve got other players in mind.”

With a number of international tournaments this summer, the transfer market has slowed down as a result and Warne thinks this pursuit could push the transfer deadline.

“I think there will be more movement in the loan market as August goes on,” Warne added.

“I can see a lot happening in the last two weeks of August. I’m confident of getting a striker before the window shuts but it might be a bit more of a waiting game.

“Fortunately, we’ve already got three really good strikers at the club.”

The Millers made three signings this week ahead of Saturday's League One opener against Plymouth and Warne is expecting another addition on Monday.