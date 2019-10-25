Rotherham United: Millers striker Kyle Vassell faces a spell on the sidelines

Rotherham's Kyle Vassell (right). Pic: Steve Ellis.

Vassell was on the verge of a first-team return following a hamstring injury suffered in August and boss Paul Warne contemplated putting him on the bench for the midweek win at Ipswich.

But the 26-year-old felt his calf in training on Tuesday and had a scan following damage to the calf muscle, which will keep him out for a number of weeks.

“It’s very tough to take. It’s tougher for him than it is for me, obviously,” Warne said. “He’ll be out for three weeks.

“I’ve been desperate to get him back because he’s a maverick and his element of surprise can be a deadly force.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We haven’t rushed him back. It is a blow because the more attacking prowess and options you can have, the better. A manager always wants competition for the places up top.

“He’s had a flare-up. We were hoping it was going to be a two-day flare-up but the scan shows it’s a three-week one.”

Vassell is not the only injury concern going into another testing encounter with third-placed Wycombe.

Matt Olosunde and the hero of Portman Road Matt Crooks are being monitored over their respective groin injuries, while left-back Joe Mattock has an ongoing back issue.

Clark Robertson's groin injury will also be checked out after he missed the last two games.

The visit of the Chairboys represents another test for Warne's men – their fifth successive game against teams in the top 10.

“Wednesday’s win is not worth as much if we don’t back it up with a result on Saturday,” Warne said. “8,500/9,000 home fans want to watch us play the way we did at Ipswich.

“We ask the lads to play on the front foot and we ask them to be energetic and we have some tired bodies.

“We have watched a lot of Wycombe and they have had some unbelievable results. I don't think at the start of this year they were among the favourites to go up.

“Everyone might say they will falter soon, but I don't think they will.

“We might have to freshen it up to get some energy on to the pitch. I don't want it to drop off.