Rotherham United: Millers sign Jamie Lindsay as boss Paul Warne rubbishes speculation linking Sheffield Wednesday with move for defender

Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic Skybet Championship Clark Robertson celebrates after putting the Millers ahead

The 23-year-0ld pens a three-year deal at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and he becomes the eighth summer signing.

He has been on Paul Warne's shopping list for the entire close season and Warne has finally got his man after returning with a second six-figure bid.

Lindsay, who has been in South Yorkshire for the last 48 hours, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday and will make his debut against Leicester on Saturday in what is the club's final pre-season friendly.

Meanwhile, Warne has rubbished speculation linking defender Clark Robertson with Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

Rumours circulated on social media earlier this week that the Scottish centre-half was attracting the interest of the two Championship clubs.

“The joys of Twitter say that QPR and Sheffield Wednesday are in for Clark Robertson and there is no truth in that at all,” he said.

“If there is truth in it I would be amazed why they haven't phoned the club and told us so there is nothing in that.

“I don't know if that is agent-led or scaremongering, but there is no truth in that.

“Every time I come home my wife goes, 'Oh my God, you're getting rid of Robbo', and I'm like, 'No!'.”

Warne is more interested in strengthening his backline having recently sold Semi Ajayi to West Brom and is eyeing another centre-half and a left-back.

He is hoping to fill that void this week with the capture of Shamrock Rovers full-back Trevor Clarke.

A six-figure fee has reportedly been agreed and the 21-year-old is heading to Rotherham for a medical and to complete the deal.

“I like him, he is an absolute athlete which suits me,” the boss added. “We sold Ben to Charlton so we obviously need back up and I would like to think we would get a full-back in by the end of the week.

“We are going to need one if Joe Mattock is not fit.”

Warne has also side-stepped speculation linking Kyle Vassell to League Two newcomers Salford.

The Class of 92 club are splashing the cash following their promotion to the EFL and are reportedly keen on taking Vassell, who has been impressive in pre-season.