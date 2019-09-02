Rotherham United: Millers see out transfer window with signing of Jake Hastie

Millers new boy Jake Hastie

The 20-year-old was heavily touted with a move to the AESSEAL New York Stadium after his Rangers boss Steven Gerrard revealed he was in talks with the Millers.

Hastie, a winger, came down from Scotland on Sunday and completed his season-long loan deal in South Yorkshire ahead of the League One and League Two transfer window shutting.

He is the 12th and final summer signing for boss Paul Warne, who has reshaped his squad following relegation from the Championship last season.

The Millers chief began the League One campaign without any recognised wingers after Joe Newell, Anthony Forde, Ryan Williams and Jon Taylor all turned their back on the club.

But after Chiedozie Ogbene was drafted in from Brentford last week, Warne was keen to further bolster his armoury and moved for Hastie.

The former Motherwell player, who only left Fir Park for Ibrox this summer, is aptly-named and Warne says he will thrill the Millers faithful.

"Jake is a tenacious player with pace to burn and I am sure that he will be another who can excite the crowd," he said.

"He can play anywhere across the front three and out wide, giving us another option on the wing following the arrival of Chieo, while we have Julien Lamy coming back from injury now as well.

"He shares our values in that he wants to be the best he can be and I am sure with his willingness to learn, we can help him in the next stage of his development."

The Millers fought off competition from several clubs to land Hastie and Warne was grateful to the Scottish side.

He said: "We’re delighted to add Jake to the group and he will bring even more competition in attacking areas.

"The fact that he chose us despite other interest was particularly pleasing and he joins us with a real willingness to learn and improve, which is of course hugely important to me and my staff.

"I’d like to say a huge thanks to Rangers for their part in allowing him to join us and hopefully if he can come here and flourish it will be a move that is beneficial to all parties."