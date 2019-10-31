Rotherham United: Millers refuse to rush back stricken midfielder

Rotherham United's Shaun MacDonald and Leicester City's Adrien Silva during the pre-season friendly match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 27, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The midfielder has missed the last two games with the ailment, which assistant boss Richie Barker says wiped him out.

Although he is over the worst of it, the Millers are in no hurry to get the 31-year-old back into the swing of things.

Barker said: “He was really ill about a week or 10 days ago.

“In fairness to Shaun, he hasn't got much weight to lose but lost a bit and has never really shaken it off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What we don't want is that spreading about. You can start picking up little injuries and other illnesses if you come back too soon, so we'll be taking our time with him.”

There is positive news of defender Adam Thompson, who is yet to feature for the Millers.

The centre-half, who joined in August from Bury, suffered a leg injury in training and is only just back in full training.

“Thommo has been training this week, so hopefully we can try and get some minutes into him in the next week or so,” Barker added.

“We're hopeful he can get through the next week or so in training without waking up the next morning and having any major issues.

“I'm hoping that Clark Robertson may be training, if not by the end of the week, then by the start of next. That will obviously give us different options in the back four.”

The Millers are back on the road this weekend as they visit Gillingham, managed by former Millers boss Steve Evans.

“Rotherham United are a club deep in my heart,” the Scot, who left in 2015, said.

“I had the most wonderful years at the New York Stadium working for two brilliant men in chairman Tony Stewart and his son, vice chairman, Richard.

“To this day Tony and myself still meet up for dinner and talk frequently, a true gentleman.

“The current manager Paul Warne was my fitness coach during those years and I am delighted to see him doing so well.