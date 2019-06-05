Rotherham United: Millers interested in signing Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt

Rotherham's first team coach Richie Barker

The 27-year-old has been one of the key performers in League One over the last couple of years, but is still under contract at Bloomfield Road after the Seasiders exercised their option of an extra year.

Tilt made 28 appearances for Terry Phillips' side last season and is receiving interest from other clubs.

Assistant boss Richie Barker says they would not be doing their job properly if the Millers were not one of them.

However, they are not in talks with either Blackpool or the player.

“He was someone that was mentioned to us two years go,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“He is definitely commonly known as one of the most athletic and one of the best defenders in the division.

“He is one of six to eight defenders that are on our list up and down the country that we believe could come in and help us if we lost players.

“Like everyone else, there are a lot of conversations to be had.

“He is probably one of a number.

“Has a major conversation taken place? Not that I know of. Is he on our list? Well we wouldn't be doing our job properly if he wasn't.”

The Millers are also reported to be tracking Charlton winger Tarique Fosu.

The 23-year-old is set to leave The Valley this summer following the club's promotion to League One.

He is out of contract, but the Addicks have offered him fresh terms in order to receive compensation.

Boss Paul Warne could have to recruit up to four wingers this summer as his current crop are all primed to leave.

Jon Taylor and Ryan Williams have already stated their intention to move on at the end of their current contract, while the club announced on Wednesday that Joe Newell has also turned down a new deal at the club.

Newell appears primed to go to local rivals Doncaster.