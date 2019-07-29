Rotherham United: Millers decide against handing a contract to trailist Brad Dockerty

Paul Warne Pic Steve Ellis

The 22-year-old winger earned himself a two-week stay at the Millers after he impressed during the friendly with Bradford Park Avenue a fortnight ago.

Dockerty was actually only a trialist for the National League North side in that game, but his performance made him stand out to boss Paul Warne.

He came on as a late substitute in the draw with West Brom last week, but had no time to make an impact and Warne took a look at him during the behind-closed-doors game with Newcastle Under-23s on Monday.

However, despite being on the lookout for new wingers after Joe Newell, Anthony Forde, Jon Taylor and Ryan Williams all turned their back on the club, Warne did not feel able to offer Dockerty a deal.

Dockerty, who has spent the last two years at Northern Counties East League Premier Division outfit Hemsworth Miners Welfare, was grateful of an opportunity.

“Good experience for the last week or so but learnt a lot and what’s needed to play at that level, a lot harder than people think,” he tweeted.

That game against Newcastle at the club's training ground was also notable for Trevor Clarke ending up in hospital for a scan before his signing from Shamrock Rovers was even announced.

The Irishman's move from Rovers was just a formality, as he had been training with the Millers ahead of his undisclosed move, but it got off to the worst possible start.

He suffered an injury in a tackle which left him heading to hospital, though it is not as bad as first feared.

Warne said: “He played in the game behind closed doors, which unfortunately wasn't when all the Geordies came down.

“He got badly tackled. He went to hospital, so they scanned him thinking he could have done his leg, I don't think he has which is good.”

Still, the left-back is unlikely to be in contention for the game AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as the Millers kick-off their League One campaign and that gives Warne one less headache to worry about.

He said of his team selection on Saturday: “I've got a lot of options. Everybody keeps telling me that's the best place to be in. I have a rough idea.