Rotherham United: Millers boss' pledge ahead of EFL Cup clash against Accrington

The Millers welcome Stanley to the AESSEAL New York Stadium on the back of Saturday's opening League One success against Plymouth.

Warne wants to give his full squad game time but will only make changes for the right reason.

He said: “They were ready to go for the first league game, it is a good opportunity, but we are playing against a really good team, I expect them to come full strength.

Paul Warne is looking forward to the EFL Cup tie: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“I am not going weaker but if I change it, I will change it for the right reasons.”

New signings Ollie Rathbone, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Hakeem Odoffin are eyeing starts after being named on the bench at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Warne is waiting on news of a loan striker.

He has spoken to a target to add competition to Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith and youngster Josh Kayode.

The player has other options and it is something that will not be sorted until later this month.

“The club have said they will get back to me to say when he will be available,” Warne explained.

“Then he has a choice of a few clubs. We had JJ, Freddie and Smudge and we're asking Freddie and Smudge to play the entire game.