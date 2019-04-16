Rotherham United: Millers boss Paul Warne’s defiant message about his side’s battle to stay in the Championship

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne knows his side will not stop running in their fight against Championship relegation.

The Millers' survival fate is going down to the last four games of the season as they are locked in a four-way battle with Wigan, Millwall and Reading to stay in the division.

While Warne's side are not on a level playing in terms of quality on the pitch or resources off it, they surely cannot be matched for fighting spirit and determination.

That was showcased in their impressive comeback at Stoke on Saturday where they rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 and could even have won it had it not been for some impressive saves from England goalkeeper Jack Butland.

And Warne hopes their desire and fitness, which was formed on the Austrian Alps in pre-season, can give them the edge.

"I think you can see the character and friendships within the team,” the boss said.

“They were egging each other on at Stoke. They were really going for it at the end.

"No defender wants to play against a centre-forward who's going to run and scrap for everything.

“No full-backs want to play against wingers who're never going to stop.

"No midfielders want to play against someone who is going to tackle and head the ball and just keep on doing it.

"We'll be judged at the end of the season. If we aren't fortunate enough in our fight we've still done everything we can to fight.

“I really love those guys. I'm proud of the way they stick together."

Just four points separate Rotherham in 22nd with Reading in 19th as the fight against the drop looks set to go to the final day of the campaign.

Wigan, two points better off than the Millers, perhaps look the most likely side the Millers can catch as they have won just once since early February, though they did take a point off Norwich at the weekend.

The Latics have games against Leeds, Preston, Birmingham and Millwall to come, which the Millers will hope could be a shootout to decide who stays up with their own fate already decided.

For that to happen that would need to see them take plenty of points from games against Swansea, Birmingham, West Brom and Middlesbrough.

Birmingham, who the Millers host on Easter Monday, could play a vital role in the relegation fight as they also play Reading.