Rotherham United: Michael Smith hoping to have done enough to keep his place

Michael Smith celebrates after he scores from the penalty spot against Coventry

Smith bagged his first two goals of the term in the 4-0 hammering of Coventry on Saturday on his recall to the team.

The former Bury man, a key player in the last two seasons, had endured a frustrating start to the campaign, struggling to make an impact as boss Paul Warne employed a new 4-3-3 formation.

He spent five games on the bench, but came back into the side and scored twice, both from the spot, while also setting up one of Matt Crooks' two goals.

“I've just been concentrating on myself, keeping myself ticking over and keeping myself fit so that whenever I was called upon I was ready to slot back in,” Smith said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I can't remember exactly when the gaffer told me I was back in but he had a conversation with me during the week and mentioned that I was in his thoughts for the weekend.

“It was just about training well and being ready to go.

"I'm off the mark for the season now. I've waited ten or 11 games. Two at once is a nice feeling.

"The competition is fierce up top. We've got some quality strikers at the club. Hopefully I've done enough to keep my place.”

'Smudge' has always been one of Warne's main men, having brought him from Gigg Lane midway through the promotion season two years ago.

They returned to a similar style of play and it bore fruit against a side who were previously unbeaten.

"I thought Smudge was excellent," Warne said. "He won all first contacts, which is essential because you then get people gambling off him.

"Smudge's effort to press and compete, with Crooksy around him, was hugely important.

We played like a 4-4-1-1, a bit reminiscent of last season.

"Smudge's performance definitely deserved a couple of goals but other people were brilliant as well.”

Whether Smith retains his place in the team for tonight's Football League Trophy game against Doncaster remains to be seen.

Warne is likely to give some of his fringe players a chance and will also hope to be able to give game time to some of his returning players from injury.