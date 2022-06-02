Rotherham United man's pledge to Millers after 'hardest season'

The 26-year-old penned a new two-year contract earlier this week to stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium until 2024.

There is perhaps a bit of surprise that Lindsay, who had interest from elsewhere, opted to renew at the Millers as he endured a frustrating campaign in 2021/22.

Injury and the form of Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles and Ollie Rathbone impeded his opportunities and the majority of his 35 appearances came from the bench.

The Scot accepts it was a tough season for him but is targeting more action next season back in the Championship, where he excelled two years ago.

“Last season was probably the hardest I had on a personal level,” he said.

“I think I started really well, but picked up an injury, which meant I had to come out of the team.

“In fairness to the boys they were on an unbelievable run and playing extremely well, so it was very hard to get back in.

“At the end of the day, results are the most important thing, whoever has the shirt and we were obviously really successful.

“Hopefully this time, back in the Championship again, I can play a huge part. Of course, I want to play in the Championship again and it’s exciting to get the opportunity to do that.

“We’re not going into the league to try and make up the numbers.