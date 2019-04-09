Rotherham United: Manager Paul Warne expects to tie up first summer signing for Millers

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is expecting to tie up his first summer signing in the shape of trialist Julien Lamy.

The French winger has been training with the Millers over the last few weeks and impressed in two reserve games.

Warne chose to bide his time while evaluating the 19-year-old, but is now trying to get him to sign a contract.

It will not be able to be done until the summer due to regulations, though that is not a problem to Warne, who has identified Lamy as one for the future.

"I am actively trying to sign him. But he cannot actually sign a contract until the summer. It is just trying to agree something with his agent, which I think we can do.

"He will probably come in and train and we will get him fit before the summer. Hopefully he will come and join the group in the summer.

"I don't think we are 100 per cent there, but I don't think we are far away, to be honest."

Warne will have to turn his attention back to the Millers' fight against relegation as Aston Villa visit on Wednesday night.

Warne's side beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday to pile the pressure on Millwall, Reading and Wigan above them.

Billy Jones is a doubt with a hamstring injury, though Joe Mattock, who came off at half-time against Forest, will start having recovered from a bout of illness.

“Billy looks doubtful. But Joe (Mattock) is 100 per cent fit and he will definitely start," Warne added.

“I have had a bit of illness in the camp in the last week. Zac (Vyner) and Smudge (Michael Smith) were really bad, but they both managed to shake it off for the game at the weekend.”

Warne is hoping for a bit of New York magic to help his side over the line against Dean Smith's side.

“It should be a good game,” he added. “We're a good home side and we need to take the game to them, but they're virtually a Premier League side.

“We need a little bit of Lady Luck and we need to take our chances.

“As always, I plea the fans to stay behind the team. It makes a massive difference at home as we've seen.

“It's always exciting at New York.”