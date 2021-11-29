Rotherham United man back in the fray after 'tough decision'

The former Doncaster man was left out of the matchday squad for the 0-0 draw at Oxford on Saturday.

Boss Paul Warne said it was a difficult decision to leave Sadlier out of the 18-man squad, but did not believe he would be used at the Kassam Stadium with fit-again Ollie Rathbone back in the frame.

Warne said: “I just brought Ollie in. I thought, 'Would I put Sads on today? Possibly not’.

Keiran Sadlier shoud be back in the Rotherham United squad for the Papa John's Trophy match against Oxford United

“I have to make tough decisions and Sads is the one who missed out.

“It's not easy telling anyone, but it is what it is - it's part of the job. We have got 21 fit players.

“Three have to miss out and he was one of them.”

Rathbone returned to the fray after missing two games with illness and he came in and played 68 minutes before being replaced by Jamie Lindsay.

“He did train well and I do want him in the team,” Warne said of Rathbone.

“But I want all of them in the team. Jamie Lindsay, in fairness, wasn't ever going to be a consideration, as he comes back from a muscle injury to play back-to-back 90 minutes in four days. That would have been absolute lunacy.

“I would have done that only if it had been a play-off final.

“I could have played Haks (Hakeem Odoffin) but he is a bit more defensive.