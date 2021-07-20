Rotherham United make Northern Ireland international their first summer signing

The 30-year-old has joined on a two-year deal following his release from Millwall at the end of last summer, with both parties holding the option of a third.

Boss Paul Warne wanted to strengthen his options on the left following Trevor Clarke's departure to Bristol Rovers and is pleased to get his hands on a player who has Premier League experience and 47 international caps for Northern Ireland.

The boss said: “We lost Trevor Clarke, his career was going to go somewhere else, we needed a replacement, we wanted some strength down the left side and with his ability to pay in three different positions – left-back, left wing-back and left wing – he is a perfect addition.

“I did a Zoom call with him, I really liked him, liked the fact he has played internationally, played in big games, did really well at Millwall.

“All the work and due diligence we have done on him was really good, I think he will come in and be good competition for everyone on the side of that pitch but just improve us and fundamentally that's what we try and do in every window.”

The deal was wrapped up last week but not in time for Ferguson to join his new team-mates on their training camp to Budapest.

Warne would have liked him there for bonding purposes, but he could not get around the coronavirus restrictions.

“He has got a two-year deal with an option for the third year, everyone is happy with it,” he added.

“It is just a pity that we were in the bubble that he could not join us in Budapest, that was a blow, but we got it all sorted just before we took off.”

Midfielder Matt Crooks is set to be heading out of the AESSEAL New York Stadium and is poised to join Middlesbrough.

The Millers have been resigned to losing the 27-year-old this summer as he has a year left on his contract and is keen to stay in the Championship.

There has been plenty of interest in him, with League One rivals Ipswich having two bids rejected, but Boro appear to have won the race.

The Millers are expected to receive a fee well north of £1million, but his former club Northampton will be due some of that by way of a sell-on fee.

Boss Neil Warnock, who used to manage Rotherham, has named Crooks as one deal he is trying to get over the line.

Speaking after a Boro friendly in Cornwall, Warnock said: “We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week.

“Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too.