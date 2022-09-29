News you can trust since 1887
Rotherham United make Mark Bonner approach but it's not cut and dried

Rotherham have made contact with Cambridge boss Mark Bonner as their search for Paul Warne’s replacement continues, but they could miss out on their man.

By Jonathan Veal
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:22 am

The Millers have made a generous offer to the 36-year-old to swap the League One side for the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the Star understands.

However, it is understood that the deal is not a formality as Bonner has emotional ties with Cambridge, who he joined 11 years ago.

He is described as being conflicted and agonising over the decision. He will face the media as U’s boss on Thursday morning, previewing their game against Warne’s Derby.

Mark Bonner of Cambridge United is wanted by Tony Stewart to take up the vacant manager's position at Rotherham United.

The Millers are still considering other candidates as their search approaches its second week.

But chairman Tony Stewart and the club hierarchy decided that Bonner was their top target to replace Warne.

Warne defected to Pride Park last week and took all of his staff with him, leaving the Millers with senior pros Richard Wood and Lee Peltier preparing the team for Saturday’s game with Wigan.

The Millers are keen to get their new manager in as soon as possible but have said they will wait for the right appointment.

