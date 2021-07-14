Rotherham United lining up their first summer signing

Paul Warne is rebuilding his squad ahead of promorion challenge in League One

The Millers are on a recruitment drive to rebuild their squad following relegation from the Championship last season.

There is going to be a huge turnover of players at the South Yorkshire club ahead of the League One campaign, with 11 from last season having left this summer.

Boss Paul Warne has yet to bring any fresh faces in, but that should change by the start of next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers are closing in on a deal for a left-sided player, with Premier League experience, most recently at a Championship club.

It is expected to be concluded when the squad return from their training camp in Budapest.

“If it happens, he will give us something else down the left side,” Warne said.

Warne is hoping that another target will not be far behind as he tries to build a squad capable of mounting a third successive League One promotion bid.

“He’s a competitive midfielder, a good athlete, a bit of a leader,” Warne said. “He’s someone I have liked for a long time.

“The head of the academy there is one of my very good friends. He’d never recommended me a player before but he did in this case.