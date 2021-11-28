Rotherham United 'licking their wounds' but stay top of League One

The Millers backed up their impressive win at Ipswich in midweek with the stalemate against another promotion rival in conditions that Storm Arwen made difficult.

Warne’s men had the best of the first half and could have taken all three points home had Michael Smith and Freddie Ladapo hit the back of the net rather than the woodwork.

Ben Wiles had their best chance after the break but he unusually lacked composure at the far post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United's Jamie Lindsay applauds fans after their draw with Oxford United.

Oxford, missing seven players due to Covid, finished strongly and two saves from Viktor Johansson ensured that Rotherham’s unbeaten run in all competitions extended to 16 games.

“I thought we played all right considering the conditions, we came here with confidence against a team we are competing with,” Warne said.

“I didn’t want to lose points to them but we played as attacking as we could, we had two unbelievable chances in the first half, we hit the woodwork twice and we are a team that play forward, run forward and put lots of crosses in the box.

“It was a bit windy, one minute a cross would go flying out the far post, the next the wind would stop it.

“I thought we did enough to win the game but the scoreline suggests we didn’t.

“The lads are disappointed in the dressing room but we’ll lick our wounds.”

Wanre accepts he would have taken four points from the tough away games had he been offered them beforehand.

“The two away games for us to get four points isn’t a bad week.,” he said.

“Special thanks to the fans, it must have been freezing over there and they kindly waited to clap the lads off, they appreciate the effort the lads put in today.

“But we just didn’t have that little bit of luck in the second half