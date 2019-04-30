Rotherham United: ‘Let’s go into the summer with our heads held high’ 

Tears on the touchline from Rotherham United manager Paul Warne are not a new thing.

Warne broke down after his first game in caretaker charge of the Millers ended in defeat to Burton and it gave a first insight into the sensitive and emotional character the Millers man is.

And his latest show of emotion cannot have failed to tug on the heartstrings of even the most unsympathetic person as he broke down following the club's relegation from the Championship.

It was not the fact the Millers will be playing League One football next season which drew tears from Warne.

It was talking about the connection he has with his players and how they have helped him through a tough personal time, where his father is gravely ill.

In his post-match press conference on the touchline at the Hawthorns, where a 2-1 defeat to West Brom had confirmed the drop, Warne had earlier boasted had he had managed to avoid crying while some of his players had shed tears in the dressing room.

But then the conversation turned to how his players had given everything to him in tough circumstances and there was no going back.

"I will always treasure how the lads have put their hearts and souls into this season,” Warne said.

“They have been an amazing group, I sincerely enjoy spending time with them.”

Then with his voice breaking, he added: “My life away from football hasn't been amazing.

“But spending time with them is like sunshine to my soul.

“In that respect it has been great and we have got one game left so if we can finish with a win or a great performance then we can go into the summer with our heads held high."

A video of Warne's interview was shared on Twitter and it has been viewed over 300,000 times. Warne probably now has 300,000 new fans.

He would have had even more had he been able to deliver safety to the Millers this season, which would have been against all odds.

They had their chances throughout the campaign, and looked like taking it to the last day of the season until the Baggies late turnaround.

“After 65 minutes I'm thinking, 'Oh my god, this is Disney stuff', Bristol City are going to Millwall in midweek and if we could have took it to the last game of the season then I would have fancied us,” Warne said.

“It would have been a much greater achievement than last year and it would have been something I would have treasured.”